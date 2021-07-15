MOORHEAD — The Fergus Falls 14U baseball team got a great opportunity on Monday to play on legendary Bucky Burgau Field on the campus of Concordia College. They came away with a split as the Otters won Game 1, 9-6 and the host team won Game 2, 10-7.
In Game 1, the Otters fell behind three times, but they were able to come back each time. They scored five runs in the last two frames to seal the 9-6 victory. The Otters outhit the Spuds 8-4. Levi King was the sole Otter hitter to have multiple hits as he went 2-4 with one RBI. Henry Bethel, Alex Ellison, Brock Scheuerman, Jack Ratz, Andrew Klinnert and Logan Larson each had one hit. Bethel, Ellison, Scheuerman, Ratz, Klinnert and Larson also drove in a run for the Otters.
Isaac Ellison (3R, 2H, 7BB, and 6SO) started on the mound for the Otters. He battled through four innings of work. Let down by some control issues, Isaac did a great job of battling and competing through his outing. Bethel (3R, 1H, 2BB, and 1SO) was next on the mound as he pitched the fifth inning. Alex Ellison (0R, 1H, 1BB, and 1SO) pitched the last two innings to earn the win as the Otters rallied to support him.
Game 2 was shortened because of darkness, mainly because of the 11 combined runs scored in the first inning. Unfortunately for the Otters, they only scored three. Finding themselves down 8-3 after one inning, the Otters scored one in the second. Moorhead plated two more runs in the third, and the Otters finished the scoring with three in their last plate appearance.
Fergus could only come up with four hits in the nightcap. Ratz led them at the plate with two hits. Bethel (3B) and Carston Fronning each had a hit as well. Bethel (2), Fronning (2), Scheuerman, Klinnert, and Ratz each drove in runs for the Otters.
Isaac Iverson (10R, 7 earned, 3H, 5BB, 3SO, 2HBP) started and finished on the mound for the Otters. He settled down after the eight-run first to pitch three complete innings. He had some control issues and there were some errors behind him as well, but it was great to see him finish what he started.
“Our pitchers battled hard tonight, but we need to get better at getting ahead in the count, and getting that lead runner out. Too many times, the leadoff man got on base, and they usually came around to score,” head coach Kevin Pearson said.
The Otters will now wait to find out their seed for the district tournament which will be played this weekend.
