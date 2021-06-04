Outstanding pitching and defense carried the Otters to a Wednesday evening doubleheader sweep of the DGF Rebels in Glyndon. Isaac Ellison pitched a complete seven inning game for a 2-1 Otter win in the opener and Isaac Iverson pitched a five-inning complete game for a 2-0 win in the nightcap. The two games also featured many outstanding defensive plays by the Otters as they committed only one error in the 12 innings.
In Game 1, the Otters scored a first inning run when Logan Larson reached on an error and came in to score on a clutch two out single by Brock Scheuerman to give the Otters the 1-0 lead. DGF would score an unearned run in the bottom of the first to tie the game 1-1.
The Otters gave Ellison all the run support he would need in the top of the third inning. Levi King banged a long double to deep left to lead off the inning. Larson moved him to third with a single and Carston Fronning did his job lifting a fly ball to center to score King on the sacrifice fly for a 2-1 Otter lead.
After that it was all Ellison and defense for the Otters. Several key defensive plays were turned in by Fronning at third base, Larson at second base and Andrew Klinnert in center field. Scheuerman was solid behind the plate and controlled any attempts at the DGF running game.
In the seven innings pitched for Ellison, he allowed only three hits, walked one while striking out six and didn’t give up an earned run. He was aided by two double plays.
In Game 2, the Otters gave Isaac Iverson al the run support he would need in the first inning. Leadoff hitter King struck out swinging but the DGF catcher couldn’t handle the pitch, so King raced to first base and was safe. King stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Larson walked and stole second. King scored on an RBI groundout by Fronning and Larson came in to score on a single by Alex Ellison for a 2-0 first inning Otter lead.
Iverson was on the top of his game keeping the DGF hitters off balance with a variety of curveballs and off-speed pitches and the Otters made some great defensive plays behind him. Twice, DGF had runners at second and third with no outs, but great defense by catcher Larson and two very nice catches in left field by Ethan Schwartz helped Iverson out of the jams.
Iverson pitched five shutout innings, gave up three hits, walked two and struck out four for the 2-0 victory.
The Otters are 2-0 on the young season and play Parkers Prairie Thursday June 3 at Farmer’s Field in Fergus Falls. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
