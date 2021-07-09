The Fergus Falls 14U baseball team defeated Wheaton 7-3 on Thursday night to complete their regular season league schedule.
The Otter offense was able to score runs in four of their six at bats. They scored single runs in the first and the fifth, two runs in the third, and three runs in the sixth. Wheaton scored one run in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. The Otters collected nine hits in the game. Levi King and Klinnert both managed two hits to lead the way at the plate. Henry Bethel, Alex Ellison, Luke Pearson, Logan Larson, and Lucas Hanson had one hit each. Both Ellison and Larson had two RBIs while King drove in one run. Fergus also showed off some team speed on the basepaths as they were able to steal 10 bases from the visitors. Carston Fronning swiped three of them himself.
Fronning pitched the first six innings to earn the win on the mound. He did not allow an earned run as his defense committed five errors behind him. He gave up five hits, only walked one, and struck out nine Wheaton hitters. Henry Bethel pitched the best inning of his season. He attacked the strike zone and struck out the side for a scoreless inning.
The Otters will travel to Moorhead for a doubleheader on Monday at Concordia College. They will then prepare for their district tournament July 15-18. They have already qualified for the State Tournament to be held in Ham Lake July 22-25.
FF 14U sweeps DGF
The Fergus Falls 14 U baseball team avenged their two losses last week to the DGF Silver team by sweeping a doubleheader Wednesday night winning the first game 11-7 and the second game 11-3.
In Game one, the Otters jumped out to an early 6-0 lead with three runs in each of the first two innings. DGF answered with a six run third to tie the game. After a scoreless fourth inning, the home team plated two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. DGF scored their final run in the seventh to round out the scoring.
The Otters were actually outhit 10-7 by the Rebels, but took advantage of 10 DGF walks and had some timely hits. Alex Ellison, Jack Ratz and Luke Pearson all had two hits. Ellison and Ratz each drove in four runs while Pearson and Andrew Klinnert had one RBI. Levi King had the other hit for the Otters.
Isaac Ellison started on the mound and completed three innings (6R, 6H, 6BB, and 3SO.) King came in and pitched the next three innings (0R, 4H, 0BB, and 0SO.) Logan Larson pitched the final inning (1R, 0H, 0BB and 0SO.)
The Otters won Game two thanks to 10 runs in the second inning. Peason, Lucas Hanson, King, Henry Bethel, and Alex Ellison each drove in runs in the inning. The Otters collected 10 hits in the nightcap with Bethel going 3-3 while Larson and Ellison each had two hits.
Isaac Iverson completed all five innings to earn the victory on the bump. He allowed three runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out two.
