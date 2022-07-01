In a local youth baseball clash, the Fergus Falls 14U team got the best of Ottertail Central (OTC) 15U 18-3, on June 30. OTC committed eight errors in the contest.
Fergus scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, with a two-run double from Jacob Fronning being the key hit. OTC responded in the next inning, as Eric Fick hit a one out double and came around to score later in the inning.
With a 3-1 advantage, FF broke the game open in the second, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs. They would add on five more in the third and three more in the fourth.
OTC pushed two runs across in the fourth, to round out their scoring.
Micah Johnson and Brant Scheuerman combined to limit OTC to two hits in the game. Johnson pitched the first four innings and Scheuerman pitched the final inning.
Fick was 1-1 with a walk and a run scored for Ottertail, while Ayden Olson was 1-2 with a run scored. Quenton Beske, Gavin Pausch and Olson all saw time on the mound.
Fergus had five different players collect in at least two hits. Fronning had three RBIs and Isaiah Harrington scored four runs.
