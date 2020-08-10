DETROIT LAKES —The Fergus Falls 19U closed out its season as it took on Detroit Lakes in a nine-inning game. The 19U’ers would go out with a bang as they defeated Detroit Lakes 13-3.
Fergus Falls got on the board with two runs in the first inning as Carter Thielke scored on a wild pitch and Nic Pearson scored on two Detroit Lakes errors.
The 19U’ers moved the score to 7-0 with five runs in the second. Thielke doubled with bases loaded to score two, another Detroit Lakes error and three more walks gave Fergus Falls the advantage.
Detroit Lakes would add single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to cut the score to 7-3, but a three-run sixth by Fergus Falls put the visitor back in the driver’s seat. The 19U’ers would add runs in the seventh and ninth innings as well.
“It was a nice way to end our season,” head coach Trevor Larson said. “It’s unfortunate that there wasn’t some sort of playoffs to be worked out for the boys this summer. The boys came a long way from the start of the year, I can’t thank them enough for their hard work.
Brock Kotschevar picked up the win on the mound pitching six innings, striking out five and allowing one earned run on two hits. Dustin Duenow, Shane Wahlund and Arik Heacox all threw a scoreless inning in relief of Kotschevar.
Thielke (2-for-3, 3R, 3RBI), Pearson (3-for-4, 2R, 3RBI,), Abel Aho (2-for-5,2RBI) and Jaydon Ollila (1-for-3, 2RBI) led the offense for Fergus Falls
“I want to thank the super seniors Nic Pearson and Jaydon Ollila for coming back and for being good leaders. We have a lot of seniors that are eligible to come back next year and I hope they do so. We also wish Mike Maanum well as he is a senior that isn’t eligible to come back next year.
“Lastly I want to thank my assistant coaches Tosten Mann, Ashwin Stratton and Eric Salveson,” Larson said.
