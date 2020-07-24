The Fergus Falls 19U baseball team welcomed in Detroit Lakes for a doubleheader Thursday. After picking up a close 4-3 win in Game 1, the 19U’ers fell to their visitors in the nightcap 8-6 in extra innings.
In the first game, Fergus Falls jumped out to a 2-0 lead with single runs in the second and third innings.
Carter Thielke would get the win on the mound for Fergus Falls in Game 1 as he pitched seven innings, struck out two and allowed one earned run on seven hits.
“Carter Thielke did a great job of using his lead and getting ahead of hitters,” 19U coach Trevor Larson said. “Carter threw a first pitch strike on 20 of 28 hitters. Any time you can have a pitcher not walk a batter he’s doing his job and will win you a lot of ball games.”
Nic Pearson, Michael Wiederich and Jaydon Ollila led the 19U team at the plate each going 2-for-4. Pearson was also credited with an RBI.
Detroit Lakes would take the second game in extra innings.
“Game 2 we lacked the details and execution needed to win. Pitching wise we threw way too many 0-2 strikes. We need to expand the zone when we are ahead and let the hitters get themselves out. Give DL credit they had a nice approach, but mentally we need to be much sharper,” Larson said.
Dustin Duenow (3 IP, 9H, 5R, 3ER, 2K, 3BB) got the start on the mound, before handing the ball to Brock Kotschevar (5 IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 3BB, 4K) for the remainder of the contest.
Pearson led the team from the dish going 2-for-3, while teammate Kotschevar went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The 19U team will welcome in Moorhead for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.