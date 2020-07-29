The Fergus Falls 19U team welcomed in the Moorhead Blues for a doubleheader Tuesday. The visiting team had the 19U’ers singing the blues in Game 1 as Fergus Falls fell 10-5, but rebounded with a 9-8 win in the nightcap.
Fergus Falls jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning as they took advantage of two hits and two Moorhead errors. Arik Heacox would launch a solo home run over the left field fence in the fourth. The Blues would charge back into the game and tied the game 5-5 at the end of regulation.
In the eighth and extra inning, Moorhead would plate five runs on two hits and two errors to take the win.
Carter Thielke took the loss pitching three innings, giving up one earned run on four hits. Fergus Falls starter Jaydon Ollila went five innings, struck out six and gave up four earned runs on 11 hits.
The 19U’ers were led at the plate by Brock Kotschevar as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Ollila went 1-for-4 with three RBIs.
In the second game, Fergus Falls would overcome an early deficit to top the Blues by a run.
Moorhead jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning as they took advantage of two infield errors. The 19U’ers would cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning as Abel Aho and Kotschevar each had RBI singles. Fergus Falls tied the game 5-5 in the fourth inning.
In the seventh, the 19U team held a 6-5 lead but Moorhead would tack on two runs headed into the home half of the final inning of regulation. Fergus Falls would tie the game with a RBI single by Ian Stumbo to force another extra-inning ballgame.
The Blue added a run in the top half of the inning, but a sacrifice fly by Nic Pearson plated the tying run and Kotschevar would hit the game-winner over the second baseman.
Mike Maanum started on the mound and pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and two earned runs given up on 11 hits.
“Mike Maanum showed a lot of guts and maturity on the mound today,” 19U coach Trevor Larson said. “He didn’t let the errors or bad breaks around him get him down. He went after guys early and had a nice breaking ball that he was throwing for strikes. I’m very proud of the team’s effort tonight. There were multiple times where we could have let our heads hang, but they didn’t. Guys were excited to play tonight with each other and it showed.”
Fergus Falls will travel to take on Parkers Prairie in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.
