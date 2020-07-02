The Fergus Falls 19U baseball team continued its back and forth early season as the host split a doubleheader against Parkers Prairie Wednesday.
In Game 1, Parkers Prairie limited Fergus Falls to one hit as the visitor claimed a 2-0 victory.
“We played an extremely sloppy first game,” 19U head coach Trevor Larson said. “We were not sharp in any facet of the game. We faced a good pitcher and he threw well but we did not play our best game with multiple errors and one hit.”
Nic Pearson recorded the lone hit for Fergus Falls in a 1-for-3 effort.
Arik Heacox took the loss pitching 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned and striking out eight.
The bats came alive in Game 2 for the 19U team as Fergus Falls downed Parkers Prairie 10-3.
We had a much more disciplined approach in Game 2. We made the plays that should be made and had a nice play turned in at third by Heacox who made a diving stop to his left,” Larson said.
Brock Kotschevar recorded the win pitching 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine, giving up five hits and three earned runs. Shane Wahlund finished out the game pitching 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Pearson led the offensive assault going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Heacox went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
The 19U team will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to take on Detroit Lakes in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.
