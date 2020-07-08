DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls 19U baseball team picked up a pair of victories Tuesday as the 19U’ers swept Detroit Lakes in a doubleheader.
In Game 1, Fergus Falls would hold off Detroit Lakes for a 6-5 win.
Dustin Duenow got the win on the mound for the 19U team as he went six innings, struck out two and gave up five earned. “Duenow battled all game long and he gave us a solid chance to win a ball game,” 19U coach Trevor Larson said. “With nine ball games this week/ weekend we knew we needed some longer starts today and Duenow did that.
Brock Kotschevar would come in for the save as he held off Lakers allowing a single hit.
“Brock did a nice job of coming into a tough situation and throwing strikes. With runners on first and third and one out in the bottom of the seventh Kotschevar induced a hard ground ball to Carter Thielke who backed handed it and flipped to Matt Scott who turned the 6-4-3 double play to end Game 1,” Larson said.
Ian Stumbo led Fergus Falls at the plate going 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Kotschevar went 2-for-3.
Another solid pitching performance and a rally allowed Fergus Falls to capture a 6-4 win.
Detroit Lakes held a 4-1 lead after three innings, due to five Fergus Falls errors. After scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth, the 19U’ers threatened in the sixth with bases loaded. Detroit Lakes would get two outs, but Jaydon Ollila would steal home to tie the game. Nic Pearson would follow with a single to put Fergu Falls ahead for good.
“It is always nice to come home with two wins. We had one very bad inning but the boys battled and responded right away. We knew going into this week that we would need our starters to step up and eat some innings and both Duenow and Maanum did that fantastically. Offensively, our hitting and base running we still are a little bit off but trending in the right direction,” Larson added.
Mike Maanum got the win pitching all seven innings, striking out three and allowing four unearned runs. Pearson and Michael Wiederich each had two hits in the game.
The Fergus Falls 19U team will now travel to take on Moorhead in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Thursday.
