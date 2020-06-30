LAMOURE — The Fergus Falls 19U baseball team split a pair of games with LaMoure Monday.
In Game 1, LaMoure edged Fergus Falls 5-4.
Dustin Duenow took the loss for the 19U team pitching five innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out five.
Abel Aho and Jaydon Ollila each collected two hits in the game.
“Game 1 was a back and forth game,” 19U head coach Trevor Larson said. “We had plenty of base runners and had nine hits in the game, but couldn’t get the big hit to have a large inning.”
Fergus Falls left 10 runners on in Game 1.
Fergus Falls woke up in Game 2 as they blasted past LaMoure 14-2.
Jaydon Ollila got the win going four innings, striking out seven and walking two.
Olilla also did it at the plate going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Arik Heacox went 3-for-3 (2 RBIs) and Ian Stumbo went 3-for-5 (3 RBIs).
“It was nice to see our bats come alive today. Even in game one we hit a lot of balls hard at guys. Give our guys credit they didn’t get discouraged and executed their plans nicely,” Larson said.
The 19U’ers will take on Parkers Prairie at home in a doubleheader beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday.
