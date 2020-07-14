JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Fergus Falls 19U team traveled to Jamestown over the weekend where they finished third in the Phil Brown Classic.
On Friday, the 19U’ers fell in a pair of games to LaMoure (2-0) and Gillette, Wyoming (8-0).
In Game 1, Brock Kotschevar and Ian Stumbo each went 2-for-4.
In the second game, Nic Pearson and Mike Maanum each recorded a hit.
In Saturday’s games, Fergus Falls would pick up a 10-0 win over Dickinson, North Dakota, but fall to Gillette (10-0) a second time.
Abel Aho, Stumbo and Kotschevar each had two hits in the win. Carter Thielke got the win on the mound pitching four innings and striking out two.
In the second game, Pearson and Thielke each recorded a hit.
On Sunday, the Fergus Falls team would take on Thief River Falls in a third-place game. A big first inning allowed the 19U’ers to capture a 12-5 win.
Fergus Falls jumped on the board with eight runs in the first inning. With bases loaded and two outs, the 19U team got a lucky bounce with an error that scored two runs. What followed was five consecutive hits and an 8-0 lead.
Thief River Falls chiseled away at the lead with a run in the second and fourth, and three runs in the sixth to cut the lead to three. The 19U team would close the door in the home half of the sixth as four runs, including a three-run home run by Jaydon Ollila.
“This was a great weekend of ball, we became better teammates and learned a lot about our self and what we are capable of,” 19U coach Trevor Larson said. “There were many learning experiences alongside the way. It was extremely satisfying as a coach to see the guys pick each other up when someone didn’t get the job done. Nobody hung their head, instead they went back to work and their work payed off with a third place trophy in a very good tournament.”
