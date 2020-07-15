PERHAM — The Fergus Falls 19U baseball team picked up a 7-3 victory over host Perham Tuesday in a nine-inning game.
The 19U’ers jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Abel Aho and Nic Pearson took advantage of a Perham error as each crossed the plate. Fergus Falls would add again to their lead in the third and sixth innings with single runs and after six innings held a 4-1 advantage.
The 19U team would create breathing room in the seventh as Arik Heacox hit an RBI single and Brock Kotschevar ripped a two-run single to take a 7-1 lead. Perham would add two additional runs in the game but their rally was stopped short.
Jaydon Ollila started on the mound and picked up the victory pitching 5 ⅓ innings, striking out four and allowing one earned run on four hits. Carter Thielke would come in relief to close out the last 3 ⅔ innings. Thielke struck out five and allowed two earned on two hits.
Pearson led Fergus Falls at the plate going 3-for-4 with a walk, while Heacox finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
“Today was a great example of playing a complete team game,” 19U coach Trevor Larson said. “We received good starting pitching from Jaydon who definitely gave us a chance to win. We played great defense today, only making one error in nine innings of play. The biggest thing that we are proud of as a coaching staff has to be the way the guys are treating each other by always being there for each other no matter success or failure.”
Fergus Falls is coached by Larson, Tosten Mann, Ashwin Stratton, Eric Salveson and Nathan Zierden.
