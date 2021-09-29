The eighth-grade Otter boys’ football team played Detroit Lakes Tuesday at the levee field and came away with a 36-16 victory.
The tone of the game was set on the opening kickoff when Riley Waasdorp's big hit caused a fumble that was recovered by Mason Oland. Micah Johnson then hit Parker Thielke for a quick 6-0 lead.
The second quarter saw Isiah Holmes with a 50-yard TD rush, making it 14-0. Later in the quarter, Thielke had a 40-yard interception return followed by a 30-yard TD pass from Johnson to Jakob Manteufel making the score 22-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Johnson threw a 30-yard TD pass to Waasdorp for a 30-0 lead. Jacob Fronning also had a 30-yard interception return.
Detroit Lakes was able to score right away in the fourth quarter making it 30-8. The Otters put Chuck Marquette in at quarterback and he racked up a 60-yard TD on a QB keeper. Detroit Lakes was able to make a late score for a final of 36-16.
“This was the best team effort we have seen from the boys so far this year,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “The offensive line did a great job protecting the quarterback and making big holes for the running backs. The defense did a great job limiting the big plays from DL.”
The Otters next travel to Perham on Thursday to take on the Yellowjackets at 4:30 p.m.
