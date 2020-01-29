The Fergus Falls Eagles Aerie #2339 Bantam B hockey team played host to seven other teams and came out with some great wins. The Saucy Classic had teams coming from Saint Cloud, Bismarck, Aberdeen, Red Wing and Pine City to play some great competitive hockey.
Fergus Falls took to their ice Friday night against Aberdeen Gold — it was a time for Fergus Falls to make a statement and show dominance on home ice. It ended up being the Gavin Goepferd showcase as he sauced five major goals into Aberdeen’s net. His first goal was unassisted. The second was with an assist from the strong arm of Luke Norgard and Hayden Lappegaard. Third goal was a power-play goal assisted by Andrew Heacox and Landon Schulz. The fourth by Heacox, again, and Wyatt Briese.
Second period, Lappegaard put one in from a Goepferd and Schulz connection. Goepferd and Norgard made another connection to have the Otters continue their lead. Heacox and Briese each added a short-handed goal to have the Otters maintain their 8-1 lead.
Saturday continued to have the Otters defend their home ice against Red Wing. Heacox started the morning out with an unassisted wake up call to Red Wing that the boys were in it to win it! Goepferd had a short-handed pass from Riley McGovern and Briese.
Third period brought defenseman McGovern’s power-play goal straight past the Red Wing goaltender thanks to a Goepferd pass. The Otters ended up putting up tough competition and ended the game in a 3-3 tie thanks to smart plays by Wes Carlson and Evan Bowman keeping Red Wing at Bay.
Saturday afternoon the Otters came back ready to take on the very large bench of Pine City.
Avery Kenyon-Woessner set the tone after a solid pass from defenseman Davis Shol. Pine City answered back with a few of their own, but Kenyon-Woessner took advantage of a power play and unassisted put it in the net. Pine City took the win with a 7-2 victory.
Goaltender Brady Metcalf continues to show his agile and quick reflexes and amazing skill set. Metcalf saved 33 shots peppered at him in the Pine City game.
Sunday brought the battle for fifth place and the Otters were not going to settle. They came out saucy with Lappegaard goal from a pass from Shol. Goepferd put another in, again, unassisted. Heacox and Goepferd made another connection to keep the Otters sitting on top. Breise put another one in there for the Otters with a connection from Shol. Otters took the win with a 4-3 score.
Metcalf made 103 saves in the four-game stretch.
The Fergus Falls Bantams thank their guests, fans, coaches: Juston Heacox, Aaron Goepferd and Drew Luhning, The Eagles for the sponsorship and for the opportunity to represent the Fergus Falls Hockey Association.
