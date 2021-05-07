LITTLE FALLS — The Fergus Falls baseball team traveled to play a pair of games against Little Falls and Detroit Lakes Friday. Errors and absence of clutch hitting saw the Otters fall behind their opponents in both games.
In Game 1, Fergus Falls took on Little Falls. The Flyers would exploit three errors in the sixth inning to come away with a 5-1 win.
“It was a fairly decent game until the last inning,” Otters head coach Kevin Pearson said. “You take away that last inning and we are right in it.”
Little Falls held a tight 2-1 lead before the bottom of the sixth. The Flyers would put runners on but after throwing errors by the Otters defense, the home team would plate three runs to seal the win.
Leading Fergus Falls at the plate in the first game was Carter Thielke as he went 2-for-3.
Thielke would also take the loss pitching 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven, walking seven and allowing two runs on five hits. Kaden Conklin closed out the game as he gave up no hits and three unearned runs.
In their second game, the Otters could put guys on base but not get them to the plate as Fergus Falls left 13 runners on as the Detroit Lakes Lakers captured a 13-3 victory.
“We did a good job of getting guys on, but we did a poor job of getting them in,” Pearson said.
Fergus Falls was led at the plate by Ian Stumbo as he went 4-for-4, while Thielke provided both RBIs in a 3-for-3 game.
Conklin took the loss for the Otters on the mound pitching 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits. Aric Heacox finished out the game pitching 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and giving up four earned runs on four hits.
The Otters will hope home cooking will do wonders as they take on the Rocori Spartans in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.