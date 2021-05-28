SAUK RAPIDS — The Fergus Falls Otters finished out their regular season in Sauk Rapids-Rice Friday splitting a doubleheader, falling 10-0 in the first game before rallying back for a 12-8 victory in Game 2.
Game 1 started out solid for the Otters with both teams scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Storm plated three, followed by two in the fifth, walking off with five. In the first game the Otters were only able to garner one hit — a single by Carter Thielke in the fourth. Kaden Conklin almost pitched a complete game pitching 5 ⅔ innings, giving up nine runs and nine hits, walking five and striking out three.
In Game 2 the Otters built a 10-2 lead until the Storm resumed scoring in the fourth (10-3) and fifth (10-4) adding one run, with the Otters plating two of their own in the fifth (12-4). The Otters would walk off the victor but Sauk Rapids-Rice would be nipping at their heels scoring two runs in both the sixth (12-6) and seventh (12-8).
The Otters ended Game 2 with 11 hits and five players had two hits each. Cole Zierdan and Ian Stumbo both had two singles, one of Thielke’s hits was a double and he had two RBIs, Arik Heacox hit two doubles and had two RBIs and Bryce Burrill also had two singles and two RBIs.
Zierdan got his first varsity win on the mound for the Otters pitching four innings, giving up three runs on five hits with no walks or strikeouts. Stumbo also pitched two innings in the win giving up three runs on four hits, walking one and striking out one. Pitching the last inning for Fergus Falls was Sam Sorum who gave up two runs on two hits with no walks and no strikeouts and beamed two batters.
“Good way to end the season with the win in the last game, obviously we’d like to go into a doubleheader and get the sweep but when you don’t win the first one it’s necessary to win the second and that’s what we did.” Otters head coach Kevin Pearson said. “It was good to see guys have a little more confidence at the plate and be able to get some hits after only getting one hit in the first game. Hopefully we’ll carry some of that confidence into the playoffs starting Tuesday.”
The Otters end their regular season 5-15 as action now picks up for the 2A playoffs with the Otters traveling to take on Menhaga on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
