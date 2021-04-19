NEW YORK MILLS — The Fergus Falls high school bowling team traveled to New York Mills on Sunday, coming away with a share of first place in the conference for the varsity squad and holding on to the top three spots in the JV division.
The Otters varsity defeated Detroit Lakes in their first match 4-1, with Dylan Obowa (100%), Keisen Wick (80%) and Nolan Korby (80%) leading the team. It was Obowa again with the clean match at 100% fills in a 5-0 win over the ghost team. Wick, Korby and Ryder Drayton were all at 80%. The Otters are tied at 6-2 with both Detroit Lakes and New York Mills with two meets to go.
Fergus Falls JV Black kept their hold on first place as they downed New York Mills White, 5-0. Kendra Koep, Sara Johnson and Mackinzie Brist led the team with 60% fills. JV Black held off Fergus Falls JV Gold in Match 2, coming away with 3-1-1 win. Johnson (70%) and Alayna Price (60%) posted team highs.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon stayed within one win of Fergus Falls JV Black in the standings by winning both matches on the day. They beat Bemidji JV, 5-0, and Perham JV, 4-1. Owen Foreman (60%) rolled the team-high in the win over Bemidji, and it was Myia Krensing (70%) and Foreman (60%) leading JV Maroon over Perham.
Fergus Falls JV Gold lost their first match to Detroit Lakes JV, 5-0. Kyle Korby (62%) and Abby Tungseth (60%) were the team-high. Korby led JV Gold again at 70% in the loss to JV Black, 3-1-1.
The Otters' next meet will be on Sunday, April 25, at Detroit Lakes.
