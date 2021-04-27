DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls varsity bowlers find themselves looking up at New York Mills with just one meet left in the regular season, while Fergus Falls JV Black ran their record to 11-0, holding a comfortable lead atop the JV division.
The Otters swept the both ghost team and Perham, 5-0, in their first two matches. Ryder Drayton, Matthew Tungseth, and Nolan Korby all filled the first match at 100%, with Dylan Obowa leading the team at 90% in the win over Perham. New York Mills also won their opening matches, setting up the showdown with the Otters to determine the conference leader. The all-senior Mills team would not be denied, as they averaged nearly 200 for the five games, handing the Otters a 4-1 loss. Morgan West was team-high for the Otters at 87% fills.
Fergus Falls JV Black defeated Perham, 5-0, in Match 1, with Alayna Price (90%), and Kaydence Knutson (80%) leading the team. Price, Knutson, Kendra Koep, and Sara Johnson all filled match two at 60%, earning a 4-1 win over New York Mills JV Blue in the second match. It was Koep (90%), and Mackinzie Brist (90%) leading the way in a 3-2 win over FF JV Maroon in the finale.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon took down Fergus Falls JV Gold in their first match, 3-2, with Amelia Eide and Coliey Connelly leading JV Maroon at 70%. FF JV Maroon bowled well in a tough 4-1 loss to Detroit Lakes JV in Match 2. Braden Albert (80%) was team-high, with Kjerstin Erickson, Micah Gaines, and Connelly all filling at 70% in the loss. Connelly (90%) and Eide (80%) led the team in the 3-2 loss to FF JV Black in the final match.
Fergus Falls JV Gold was led by Chuck Marquette and Myia Krensing in the 3-2 loss to FF JV Maroon, both filling at 60%. It was Krensing (80%) and Kyle Korby (70%) leading JV Gold to a 5-0 win over Perham JV in Match 2. FF JV Gold wrapped up their day with a 4-1 loss to Bemidji JV, with Korby and Krensing again team-high, both filling at 60%.
The Otters will travel to Perham on Sunday for the final regular season meet of the season.
