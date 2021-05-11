The Fergus Falls High School bowlers captured both the varsity and JV conference championships on their home lanes Sunday. The varsity squad will compete in the Class A super regional on Saturday, for a chance to go to the varsity state tournament, while the Fergus Falls JV Black team will bowl in the Class A JV state tournament on Sunday. Fergus Falls JV Maroon also qualified for the JV state tournament, receiving an at-large invite based on their regular season record.
The varsity team had the highest total pinfall in the opening eight-game qualifying round, earning the No. 1 seed in the bracket round. The Otters defeated Bemidji in the semifinals, and downed Detroit Lakes in the finals. Dylan Obowa (87%) and Nolan Korby (79%) led the team in fill percentage for the tournament.
Fergus Falls JV Black was also the top qualifier in the opening round, and defeated Fergus Falls JV Gold in the semifinals, and Detroit Lakes in the championship match. Sara Johnson (87%) and Myia Krensing (83%) were team-high on the day.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon and JV Gold also had good showings, with both making bracket play. JV Maroon lost their opening bracket match to Detroit Lakes, and JV Gold lost to JV Black, setting up the two teams for a third-place matchup. In the two-game, total-pin contest, it was JV Maroon coming out on top by eight pins. Braden Albert (63%) and Andrew Muchow (60%) were team-high for JV Maroon, with Taylen Arndt (66%) and Chuck Marquette (62%) leading the way for JV Gold.
Fergus Falls will have a number of bowlers competing in postseason tournaments. The MHSB Rising Stars Tournament is for the best seventh- and eighth-graders in Minnesota, with each conference sending their top six or 12 bowlers to Bloomington on Friday for the all-star competition. Otter seventh-graders Coliey Connelly, Chuck Marquette and Kyle Korby, and eighth-graders Kendra Koep, Braden Albert, Abby Tungseth, Andrew Muchow and Myia Krensing will represent the West Central (North) Conference, along with Hunter Julin, Justin Jemtrud and Ean Sturm from Bemidji, and Daniel Reynolds from Detroit Lakes.
The MHSB All-Conference Tournament will be held on Friday, May 21. Otter varsity bowlers making the team are Nolan Korby, Morgan West, Keisen Wick and Dylan Obowa. Obowa earned the conference Most Outstanding Player award for having the highest fill percentage for the season, finishing at 83.87%. Also making the all-conference team are Trey Gilster, Cale Rudolph, Hunter Cooley, and Jace Rudolph from New York Mills, Zane Weaver, Joe Skinner, and Chloe Leegard from Detroit Lakes, and Kira Johnson from Perham.
The coaches from each team select a bowler who represents hard work, dedication, positive attitude and sportsmanship. The West Central (North) Conference All-Honors team is Zach Olson from Detroit Lakes, Stephanie Dickerson from Perham, Mason Graves from Bemidji, Jace Rudolph from New York Mills, and Nolan Korby from Fergus Falls.
