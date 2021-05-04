New York Mills varsity is the West Central (North) Conference regular season champion, with Detroit Lakes finishing second. Fergus Falls JV Black took their first loss of the season, but finished on top of the JV division.
The Otter varsity beat Bemidji in Match 1, 3-2, with Dylan Obowa leading the team with 80% fills. Match 2 was a contest for second place with Detroit Lakes. The match came down to a deciding Game 5, with the Lakers coming out on top. Obowa (90%), Keisen Wick (80%), and Morgan West (80%) led the team in the 3-2 loss. Ryder Drayton (100%), Obowa (87%), and West (83%) led the team in a 4-1 win over the host team, Perham, in the final match. The Otter varsity finished the regular season with a 10-4 record, and the conference high average.
Fergus Falls JV Black had their undefeated season spoiled by Bemidji JV in the first match of the day. Sara Johnson (87%) led the team in the 4-1 loss. FF JV Black rebounded with a 3-2 win over Detroit Lakes JV in Match 2, with Kendra Koep leading the team with 75% fills. It was Johnson (75%) and Koep (70%) again leading the way in the final match, a 5-0 win over Perham. Fergus Falls JV Black finished the season at 13-1.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon won all three of their matches on the day, posting an 11-3 season record, to finish in second place. Kjerstin Erickson (75%) led Maroon in a 5-0 win over New York Mills JV White in match one. It was Andrew Muchow (87%) and Owen Foreman (75%) leading the way in a 5-0 win over New York Mills JV Blue in Match 2. The final match of the day was a battle with the young FF JV Gold team. Each team won two games, with one tie. JV Maroon squeaked out the win with a 18 pin advantage in the tie-breaking, five-game total score. Erickson (62%) and Coliey Connelly (62%) were team-high in the win.
Fergus Falls JV Gold finished their season with a winning record at 8-6. They defeated New York Mills Blue in the first match, 5-0, with Chuck Marquette team-high at 50%. Wyatt Hegseth (70%) led JV Gold in a 4-0-1 win over New York Mills White in Match 2, and Marquette was at 60% to lead Gold in the loss to JV Maroon in the finale.
The West Central (North) Conference Tournament will be on Sunday, May 9, at Northern Aire Lanes.
