Fergus Falls boys’ basketball guard Abel Aho drives the lane Thursday at home against Willmar. The Otters clinched the Central Lakes Conference title with a 62-42 victory.

The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team clinched the Central Lakes Conference title with its 11th consecutive win topping Willmar 62-42 Thursday.

The Otters would open the game with a 8-0 run and never trail as they built a 31-22 halftime lead.

The Cardinals would put an early second half scare in the Otters as they cut the lead to four points, but Fergus Falls responded to push the lead back to double digits and seal the win.

Cody Norgren led the Otters in scoring with 19 points, while teammates Ethan Olson (13), Abel Aho (12) and Dominic Aguilar (10) were all in double figures. Aguilar would also dish out eight assists in the win.

The Otters will close out its regular season Friday, Feb. 28 as they travel to take on CLC foe St. Cloud Apollo at 7:15 p.m.

