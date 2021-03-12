The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team closed out its regular season at home Friday as the Otters welcomed in Central Lakes Conference foe Rocori. The Otters gained the lead early on and never let it slip through their fingers as they defeated the Spartans 56-42.
The Otters got off to a good start, but the Spartans would tie the game 15-15. Fergus Falls regained their composure and went into the break up 33-27.
In the second half, Fergus Falls continued to stretch their lead as they went up by 18 points midway through the half.
Dominic Aguilar led Fergus Falls in scoring with 21 points, 17 coming in the first half. In a return to the lineup, Chance Fazio came on strong in the second half as he scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four blocks.
Rocori was led in scoring by Matt Torborg with 14 points.
In the JV game, the Spartans defeated the Otters 35-25.
The Otters will now wait for their seed in the Section 8AA playoff that begin next week.
