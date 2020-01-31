The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team continued their recent hot streak as the Otters picked up their fourth straight win topping the Rocori Spartans 74-55 for a Central Lakes Conference victory Friday.
The Otters would use their zone defense to keep the Spartans out of sync. This led to a 36-15 halftime lead.
In the second half, Rocori would attempt to stay in the game utilizing their 3-point shooting. But Fergus Falls would overwhelm their visitor as they added 38 points and captured the win.
Leading the Otters on the court was Chance Fazio as he scored 26 points, had nine rebounds and recorded six blocks. Teammates Cody Norgren (14), Ethan Olson (14) and Dominic Aguilar (10) were all in double figures.
The Spartans were led by Andrew Anderson with 12 points, while Luke Humbert added 10.
In JV action, the Otters would win 45-39, while the ninth-grade team completed the sweep with a 46-35 win.
The Otters will now head out on the road to take on Detroit Lakes at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
