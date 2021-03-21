The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team came out fast and furious Saturday in their Section 8AA quarterfinal matchup against the Hawley Nuggets as the Otters claimed a 66-36 victory.
After the two teams each traded a bucket, the Otters went on a 17-0 run and never looked back. The host went into halftime holding a 37-14 lead.
The Otters continued to pile on the points in the second half as they built their lead to 34 points at one point in the contest. The Fergus Falls bench would close out the game, getting valuable minutes as the Otters continue to push deeper into the post season.
Although the Otters came away with the win, post player Chance Fazio went down early in the second half, hurting his right ankle and did not return to the game.
Fazio led the Otters in scoring despite not playing much of the second half with 16 points, while teammates Abel Aho (12) and Luke Newman (10) were also in double figures.
The Nuggets were led in scoring by Hayden Grani with nine points.
The Otters will now host the Warroad Warriors, a 62-58 winner over Breckenridge, in a section semifinal showdown at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
