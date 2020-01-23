The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team nearly saw a big Central Lakes Conference win slip away, but key scoring in overtime game the Otters a 81-76 victory over St. Cloud Apollo Thursday.
A close battle in regulation saw the Otters hold a 61-49 lead in the second half of play. The Eagles would not throw in the towel as they went on a run to take a 72-70 lead with seconds to play. With time running out, Brock Kotschevar heaved a 3-pointer but it missed. Luckily for Otter fans, Kotschevar was fouled sending him to the line to shoot three free throws. The senior would miss the first shot, but with ice in his veins he would make the next two to force overtime.
In the overtime period, the Otters took control to hand the Eagles their second loss of the season.
Dominic Aguilar and Chance Fazio each scored 23 points for the Otters, while Kotschevar finished with 11. Fazio would also record a double-double with 18 rebounds.
The key to the game was the charity stripe as the Otters made 28-41 free throws, while St. Cloud Apollo only had 14 opportunities from the line as they made 11.
In JV action, the Otters fell 56-44 with Kaden Conklin leading the scoring for Fergus Falls with 12. In the C squad game, the Otters topped the Eagles 59-31. Eli Braeger (18), Alex Jensen (16) and Elliot Pribbenow (14) were all in double figures.
The Otters will be back on the road as they take on another CLC opponent in Sartell at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
