A change of momentum at the end of the first half gave the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team the upperhand in Tuesday’s game against the Bemidji Lumberjacks as the Otters held on to a 54-51 victory.
In the first half, it looked as if the visiting Lumberjacks would coast to a victory as they built a 30-18 lead. The Otters would turn the tide as they went on an 8-0 run to end the first half and go into the break down 30-26.
Fergus Falls continued its shooting streak as it scored the first five points of the half to take a lead. Bemidji would regain the lead, but a stifling Otter defense got the home team back in the game as they held onto their fourth win of the season.
Chance Fazio led the Otters with 14 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double, while teammates Dominic Aguilar and Abel Aho each added 10 tallies.
Bemidi’s Isaac Severts was the lone Lumberjack in double figures with 13 points.
The Otters will welcome in Central Lakes Conference foe Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
