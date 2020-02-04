DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team overcame a slow start to pick up its fifth straight win as the Otters defeated the Detroit Lakes Lakers 54-37 Tuesday.

The Otters struggled from the field as the Lakers zone defense got them out of sync. Fergus Falls managed to go into halftime with a 19-18 lead.

In the second half, the Otters would find their groove as they outscored the Lakers 35-19 to get the win.

Chance Fazio and Ethan Olson led the Otters in scoring as each dropped in a dozen, while Dominic Aguilar chimed in with 11 points.

The Otters will head out on the road for a Central Lakes Conference matchup against the Brainerd Warriors at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments