DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team overcame a slow start to pick up its fifth straight win as the Otters defeated the Detroit Lakes Lakers 54-37 Tuesday.
The Otters struggled from the field as the Lakers zone defense got them out of sync. Fergus Falls managed to go into halftime with a 19-18 lead.
In the second half, the Otters would find their groove as they outscored the Lakers 35-19 to get the win.
Chance Fazio and Ethan Olson led the Otters in scoring as each dropped in a dozen, while Dominic Aguilar chimed in with 11 points.
The Otters will head out on the road for a Central Lakes Conference matchup against the Brainerd Warriors at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.