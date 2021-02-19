After trailing in the first half, the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball rallied in the second half to pick up a Central Lakes Conference victory over the Willmar Cardinals 51-43 Friday.
Both teams struggled from the field in the first half as they combined for 40 rebounds. The Cardinals would do just enough to grab a 22-17 halftime lead.
The second half looked to start much like the first, but the Otters would find their rhythm as a scoring barrage ensued and Fergus Falls outscored Willmar 34-21 in the second half to get the win.
Kaden Conklin led the Otters in scoring with 12 points, while teammates Luke Newman and Dominic Aguilar each had 11 points. Newman would also record a double-double as he grabbed 14 rebounds in the game.
In JV action, Willmar defeated the Otters 59-23, while the C-squad Cardinals topped the Otters 44-27.
The Otters will continue their homestand as they welcome in St. Cloud Tech for a 7:15 p.m. CLC tilt Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.