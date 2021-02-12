COLD SPRING — In a game of scoring runs, the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team would come out victorious as the Otters defeated Central Lakes Conference rival Rocori 64-54 Thursday.
The Otters opened up the first half with a lead, but soon saw the Spartans go on a 7-0 run to take a 15-13 lead. Fergus Falls fired back and went into the break up 31-22
Another run by Rocori cut the Otters’ lead to one, but again Fergus Falls responded and rebuilt their double-digit lead on the way to the win.
Leading the way in scoring for the Otters was Dominic Aguilar with 22 points, while teammates Abel Aho (16) and Kaden Conklin (14) were also in double figures. Austin Rinke had a strong night on the boards with 10 rebounds.
The Spartans were led in scoring by Jaden Phillippi with 18.
The Otters will return home to take on another Central Lakes Conference foe in St. Cloud Apollo at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.