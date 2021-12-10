FF boys' basketball shocks Eagles

The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team shocked St. Cloud Apollo, improving to 2-0 on the season, with a come-from-behind victory in the second half of Thursday’s home matchup, as the Otters squeaked past the Eagles 61-57.
In the first half of the opening game of their season St. Cloud Apollo came out of the gates in impressive fashion, outpacing Fergus Falls. While the Otters struggled to sink buckets early on the Eagles’ Thomas Diew took charge of the competition droppin 17 of his 30 points total before the break. As the first half of play drew to a close the Otters would find themselves down by 14 points — the largest deficit of the game — 36-22 lead in favor of St. Cloud Apollo.
Whatever Fergus Falls head coach Matt Johnson told his team during the break the Otters took to heart as they found their rhythm and slowly started chipping away at St. Cloud Apollo’s lead, outscoring the Eagles 39-21 the remainder of the game. Fergus Falls’ 6-foot senior Kaden Conklin also got hot racking up 16 of his 21 points in the second half. Then late in the game the Otters would tie everything up at 54-54 before finally taking a 56-54 lead with 2:34 left to play as Conklin drained two free throws. The Eagles wouldn’t go quietly into the night but it wouldn’t matter much to the Otters as they held on for the 61-57 victory.
Leading the Otters on the court for the night was Kaden Conklin with 21 points (5 assists, 4 rebounds) followed by Luke Newman with 14 points (7 rebounds) and Elliot Pribbenow with 11 points (4 assists). In a testament to his tenacity the Otters’ leading rebounder was also their shortest player on the court, Henry Bethel, as he pulled down 10 rebounds (7 points, 3 assists) followed by Jaydon Manteufel with seven (6 points, 3 assists).
The Eagles were led by Thomas Diew (30 points) and Azayah Washington (15 points).
Both teams handled the ball well all game with the Otters turning the ball over eight times while forcing nine against St. Cloud.
The Otters boys will now welcome Sartell at 6 p.m. Tuesday as part of a home doubleheader with the girls’ team, as they face Perham at 7:30 p.m.
