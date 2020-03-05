Thursday night’s Section 8AA playoff matchup between the hosting Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team and the visiting Menahga Braves got out of hand in the first few minutes as the Otters went on to win 70-31.
Playing in front of their home fans, the Otters scored the first 24 points of the game and would hold a 43-1 lead midway through the half. The Braves offense struggled against the Otters as Fergus Falls went into the break up 57-8.
In the second half, the Otters would utilize their bench as they rotated out their starters. A running clock was also in play as the game sped along. The Braves would outscore the Otters in the second half 23-13, but the damage had already been done.
The Otters were led in scoring by Chance Fazio with 18 points, while teammates Dominic (14), Cody Norgren (13) and Abel Aho (10) were all in double figures.
The Otters would make six 3-pointers, all in the first half, and go 7-for-11 from the free throw line.
Tristan Aho led the Braves in scoring with 10 points, while Wade Berttunen added 10 point.
The Otters will now travel to Moorhead to take on Warroad, a 64-44 winner over Bagley, at Concordia College at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
