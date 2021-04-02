After Wednesday’s Class AA state quarterfinal matchup, the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team discovered its opponent for the state semifinals Wednesday, April 7 — the Waseca Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays carry a 21-1 record after defeating Morria Area/Chokio-Alberta in the state quarterfinals 83-58. The Section 2AA champs have several things in common with the Otters. They both were set to play in a section championship game in 2020 only to see the pandemic stop the season before the game was played. The team also has a pair of senior stars and several key role players.
Waseca will take the court with two D-I commits in Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist center Andrew Morgan and point guard Ryan Dufault. The 6-foot-9 Morgan committed to play for North Dakota State University and averages nearly 21 points and 10 rebounds a game, while Dufault is a preferred walk-on at St. Thomas after averaging 17.6 points and 7.8 assists a game. Seniors Kyreese Willingham (15.9), Matt Seberson (10.1) and Zach Hoehn (10) are also averaging double figures.
Waseca head coach Seth Anderson has set his team’s goals high as they hope to finish the year playing for a Class AA state title.
The semifinal matchup is slated for 5 p.m. at the Target Center.
