ST. CLOUD — In the final game of the regular season, the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team would battle against Central Lakes Conference foe St. Cloud Apollo. The second game of two was just as thrilling as the first but the outcome would remain the same as the Otters claimed a 57-52 victory Friday.
In the team’s previous meeting, they would go into overtime with the Otters picking up a 81-76 victory. This win was in part to a 3-point shot that saw the Eagles foul Otters’ Brock Kotschevar. Kotschevar would make two-of-three to send the game into overtime.
On Friday, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead but the battle would rage back and forth in the first half as the visitor hung in there and went into the break with a 33-28 lead.
The second half was even more intense as the teams traded the lead, but the Otters gained the upperhand late. Holding a three-point lead, the Eagles attempted a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining. The shot would rim out and Cody Norgren would grabbed the rebound. A foul by St. Cloud Apollo sent Norgren to the line where he buried two free throws to seal the game.
Ethan Olson led the Otters in scoring with 20 points, while teammates Chance Fazio (13) and Dominic Aguilar (12) were both in double figures. Fazio would finish the game with a double-double adding 12 rebounds, while Norgren collected nine boards of his own.
The Eagles would be led in scoring by Chang Hoth with 17 points, while Mike Gravelle chipped in 16 points.
The Otters would control the boards as they outrebounded the Eagles 39-28. Fergus Falls struggled to hold onto the ball as they committed 20 turnovers compared to St. Cloud Apollo’s nine.
In the JV game, the Otters fell 60-36, while the freshmen team defeated the Eagles 63-39.
The Otters conclude their regular season with a 22-4 record, 14-2 in the CLC, and will now wait to find out their seed in the Section 8AA playoffs beginning Thursday, March 5.
