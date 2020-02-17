BEMIDJI — The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team picked up another thrilling victory Saturday as the Otters defeated the hosting Bemidji Lumberjacks 67-62 in overtime.
The Lumberjacks would take a 27-24 lead into the break, but the Otters would hack away at the score in the second half as Fergus Falls forced an overtime, leaving the game tied 55-55 at the end of regulation.
The Otters would take over in overtime as the hot-hand of Dominic Aguilar scored seven of the Otters 12 overtime points and gave Fergus Falls its 19th win of the year.
Aguilar would lead the team in scoring with 18 points, while teammates Chance Fazio (16) and Ethan Olson (15) were also in double figures.
The Otters will now take a nine-game winning streak to St. Cloud to take on the Tech Tigers Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
