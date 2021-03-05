BEMIDJI — The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team took an early lead Thursday in a road game against Bemidji and never looked back as the Otters claimed a 55-49 victory over the Lumberjacks.
The Otters nursed their lead into the break, but saw the Lumberjacks get to within a point with just under 11 minutes to play in the game. The visitor would refocus and push the lead back to nine points with under three minutes to play. Bemidji responded with two 3-pointers to cut the lead to a basket but late free throw shooting allowed Fergus Falls to hold onto the win.
Dominic Aguilar led the Otters in scoring with 13 points, while teammates Luke Newman and Kaden Conklin each chipped in a dozen. Newman also led the Otters on the glass with nine rebounds.
Fergus Falls was solid from the charity stripe as they made 11-of-13 free throws and only turned the ball over seven times.
The Otters will return home to take on the Perham Yellowjackets at 3 p.m. Saturday.
