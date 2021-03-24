The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team punched their ticket to the Section 8AA championship game Wednesday as the Otters defeated Warroad 61-38.
The Warriors opened the matchup with the first four points, but the Otters would respond as the two teams traded the lead three times before reaching a 16-16 tie. Fergus Falls had a quick 7-0 run and never relinquished the lead as they went into the break up 25-18.
In the second half, the Otters pushed the lead even higher as they scored 17 of the first 19 points of the half. Fergus Falls held a 26-point lead at one point in the half on the way to its seventh consecutive victory.
Dominic Aguilar and Luke Newman led the Otters in scoring with 14 apiece, while teammate Chance Fazio recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Abel Aho chipped in 10 tallies.
Warroad was led by Kyle Thompson with 19 points.
The Otters will now prepare to take on the Perham Yellowjackets, 55-40 over Barnesville, at 7 p.m. Friday in Pelican Rapids in the section championship game. The two were set to meet last season in the section final last season, but the Minnesota State High School League suspended all sports for the remainder of the year before the game was played.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.