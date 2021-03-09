WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team picked up its third straight win Monday as the Otters handed the Central Lakes Conference rival Willmar a 54-42 loss.
Fergus Falls came out ready to play as they built an eight-point lead in the early minutes, but the Cardinals swung the momentum to take a 27-22 lead. Dominic Aguilar found his rhythm before the half as he scored nine consecutive points to give Fergus Falls a 31-27 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Otters defense ratcheted up its play as it held the Cardinals to 15 points in the second half to seal the win.
Aguilar finished the game with 25 points, 20 coming in the first half, as the lone double-digit scorer for the Otters.
Willmar was led in scoring by Jacob Rosendahl (12) and Blake Schoolmeester (10).
The Otters will close out their regular season at home as they welcome in another CLC foe in Rocori at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
