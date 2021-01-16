ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball saw several first half runs propel them to an opening game victory as the Otters defeated the hosting St. Cloud Apollo Eagles 67-52.
The Otters came out of the gate ready to play as they scored the first eight points of the game. After a bucket by the Eagles, the Otters would go on another run and would increase their lead to 44-10 at the break.
After coming back from halftime, the Eagles started to chip away at the Otters lead as they went on runs of their own. The hole was too big for the home team to climb out of as the Otters coasted to the win. St. Cloud Apollo outscored Fergus Falls in the second half 42-23.
Dominic Aguilar led the Otters in scoring with 23 points, 19 coming in the first half, while teammate Chance Fazio recorded a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Quamar Gresham (24) and Thomas Diew (10) led the Eagles in scoring.
Fergus Falls controlled the boards as they outrebounded St. Cloud Apollo 35-25, but did commit 15 turnovers in the game
The Otters will be back in action Tuesday as they host the Alexandria Cardinals at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.