ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team have played in a number of thriller lately and Tuesday night was no different as Brock Kotschevar would hit a runner as time expired to give the Otters a 52-50 victory over Central Lakes Conference foe St. Cloud Tech Tigers.
The two teams were tied 27-27 at the break, but it looked as if the hosting Tigers had the advantage late. Ethan Olson would hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 50-50 and after a turnover by Tech, Fergus Falls would have the ball with less than three seconds to play.
Kotschevar would received the inbound at half court and take off, hitting a 10-footer off the glass for the win.
Olson and Chance Fazio would lead the Otters in scoring with 13 points apiece, while Dominic Aguilar chipped in 12 tallies.
The Otters will return home to take on another CLC foe in Willmar at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
