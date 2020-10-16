BEMIDJI — The Fergus Falls boys’ cross country team closed out its season at Greenwood Golf Course Thursday as the Otters competed in the Section 8AA championship.

The hosting Bemidji Lumberjacks won the event with a score of 53. Alexandria (64) and Brained (108) rounded out the top three. The Otters (344) finished in 12th out of 15 teams.

Due to restrictions placed on races due to COVID-19, races were limited to four teams at a time. The Otters ran with Foley, Becker and Detroit Lakes.

Leading the way for Fergus Falls is Conrad Lobb (46th) with a time of 18:30. Luke Schroeder (52nd, 18:44), Jaden Miller (59th, 18:58.6), Logan Bredenberg (88th, 19:37.2) and Kolsen Papon (99th, 20:22.8) rounded out the team scoring, while Tommy Erickson (20:41.1) and Aiden Lindgren (21:20) also competed for the Otters.

