The Fergus Falls boys’ cross-country team showed a wealth of potential for the upcoming year finishing second overall Monday with 53 points at the Minnesota River Run in Staples to kick off their season. Finishing in front of the Otters to capture the top spot in the team event was the hosting Staples-Motley Cardinals with 38 points. In the second-place finish Fergus Falls narrowly edged out Park Rapids (57) by only four points to round out the top-three spots.
Finishing first in the individual competition was Bertha-Hewitt’s Brady Rach (17:41.0), followed by Issiah Tabatt of Staples-Motley (17:51.1) and Fergus Falls’ own Conrad Lobb (17:55.4). Other Otters boys runners who competed at the meet were Jaden Miller (eighth place, 18:43.1), Luke Schroeder (11th place, 19:17.1), Logan Brendenberg (13th place, 19:31.7), Matthew Tuel (18th place, 19:44.6), Jack Welde (22nd place, 19:53.6) and Michael Schmidt (28th place, 21:03.3).
“The Otter boys had an outstanding meet with some very strong team and individual performances at all ages,” said Otters head coach Derek Meyer. “This is a very solid finish against some very strong teams. Both Staples and Park Rapids are ranked in the top 10 for Class A preseason rankings. We got a good measure of where we are at as a team and will look to gain on our fitness and team racing.”
Middle school results saw another Fergus Falls runner, Kadyn Zender (10:03) finish second overall followed by Nolan Festul (seventh place, 10:32.8), Ethann Strande (10th place, 11:00.4), Brody Nelson (11th place, 12:00.8), Trygivie Ronnevik (16th place, 12:47.0) and Riley Anderson (17th place, 13:11.0).
In Otters girls’ race news Fergus Falls finished fifth overall at the Minnesota River Run with 116 points. Filling out the top-three spots was Staples-Motley in first with 22 points followed by Park Rapids Area in second with 70 points and United North Central with 75 points.
Staples-Motley runners captured the top three spots in the individual competition including Kyanna Burton (first place, 20:06.8), Aften Robinson (second place, 20:13.9) and Audrey Brownell (third place, 20:59.6).
The top individual runner for the Fergus Falls girls’ team was eighth-grader Naomi Dummer who finished 11th overall. Other Otters who competed at the meet were Sarah Grotberg (21st, 24:13.7), Ainsley Hansen (23rd, 24:31.8), Rebecca Schindler (27th, 24:45.6), Julia Anderson (34th, 25:39.3), Ellia Soydara (38th, 27:23.3) and Miah Schmidt (39th, 27:24.4).
The Otters cross-country team’s next meet will be on Sept. 9 in Detroit Lakes at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.