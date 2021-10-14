ALBANY — The Fergus Falls cross-country team hit the road Tuesday to compete in the Albany Purple Pride Invitational with the Otters boys finishing in first place overall while the girls’ team placed third.
Filling out the top three spots for the boys’ portion of the race was Little Falls in second (59) and Foley in third (83). Individually for Fergus Falls Jaden Miller stuck with the front-pack runners to finish fourth overall in a time of 17:19.6. He was followed by Conrad Lobb (sixth, 17:40.6), Jack Welde (seventh, 17:47.7), Logan Bredenberg (10th, 17:58.4), Luke Schroeder (15th, 18:12.5) and David Ronnevik (17th, 18:20.4).
“Our whole team is having a stellar season, the hard work is certainly showing from team results and time drops,” said Otters boys’ head coach Derek Meyer. “I am one proud coach to all of these great kids.”
Placing in front of the Otters girls’ team at the meet was Little Falls (44) in first and Albany (66) in second place. Individually for Fergus Falls, seventh-grader Cassie Wellman, who has been a force in her own right since joining the varsity ranks, finished second overall (19:32.4) behind No. 2 ranked runner in the state, Albany’s Olivia Goebel (18:07.4). Wellman was followed by Rebecca Schindler (14th, 22:07.9), Sarah Grotberg (15th, 22:10.6) Naomi Dummer (19th, 22:26.4) and Julia Anderson (30th, 23:35.6). Hannah Schrnberg (32nd, 23:43.8) also competed with the Otters finishing with a season best time in Fergus Falls’ sixth position.
“This was a new meet for us,” said Otters girls’ coach Niki Welde. “The competition was perfect for the final regular season meet of the year.”
The Otters will end their season next week with the Central Lakes Conference championship meet in Rocori followed by the Section 8AA meet in Alexandria Oct. 28 at 4:15 p.m.
