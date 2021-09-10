DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls boys’ cross country team took top honors in Detroit Lakes Thursday finishing first in a field of nine.
The Otters boys (57) led the pack followed by East Grand Forks (78) and Alexandria (81) to round out the top three.
Individually Jaden Miller (18:22.4) led Fergus Falls with a sixth-place finish followed by Conrad Lobb (eighth, 18:30.3), Jack Welde (13th, 19:31.5), Logan Bredenberg (14th, 19:31.9), Luke Schroeder (16th, 19:37.4), Matthew Tuel (20th, 19:53.4) and David Ronnevik (23rd, 20:07).
“Our entire boys’ team top to bottom had an outstanding race day with multiple personal bests, also adding individual and team accolades. This team is evolving as the weeks move on into something special,” said Otters boys’ coach Derek Meyer. “I am once again proud of how everyone is training and competing and excited to head to Little Falls next Thursday to compete against more Section 8AA teams we have not seen before.”
The boys’ JV team also took first at the meet in a field of four. Fergus Falls’ Tommy Erickson was first followed by Henry Greenagel (second), Alex Burrows (third), Michael Schmidt (eighth), Jackson Lysne (ninth), Micah Mouser (14th) and Aaron Shern (16th).
On the girls’ side of the competition the Otters placed fifth in a field of eight. Finishing in front of Fergus Falls was Alexandria (first, 22), Kindred (second, 102), Thief River Falls (third, 103) and Pelican Rapids (fourth, 116).
Otters runner Naomi Drummer led the varsity squad finishing 13th overall with a time of 23:15.5. She was followed by Julia Anderson (22nd, 24:29.4), Sarah Grotberg (25th, 24:48.1), Ainsley Hansen (28th, 24:59.1) and Rebecca Schindler (29th, 25:08.5). Hannah Scharnberg (38th, 26:27.6) and Ellia Soydara (40th, 26:32.3) also competed for the Otters.
“Julia, Hannah and Ellia all finished with season bests near a full minute,” said Otters head coach Niki Welde. “I am really excited with how this team is coming together.”
The Otters girls JV squad had four top-20 finishers including Sonja Lahti, Miah Schmidt, Ali McClain and Aleah Mouser.
Both Otters cross-country teams will now travel to Little Falls on Thursday for a meet at 4 p.m. at the Little Falls Golf Course.
