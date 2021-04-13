MINNEWASKA — The Fergus Falls boys’ golf team got its season underway over the weekend as the Otters participated in the Minnewaska Early Bird tournament.
The Otters (370) finished third out of four teams with Detroit Lakes (327) winning the meet, Minnewaska (348) taking second and Morris (383) finishing in fourth.
Leading the way for the Otters was Riley McGovern with a 90. Rounding out the team scoring was Ryan Nelson (92), Gavin Goepferd (94) and Adam Kennedy (94). Davis Shol (99) and Sam Western (102) also competed for Fergus Falls at the meet.
Lukas Justesen (78) of Detroit Lakes claimed medalist honors followed by teammate Jake Green (80) and Minnewaska’s Cole Harste (81).
The Otters will be back on the links Friday as they travel to Rich-Spring Golf Club for a 3:30 p.m. Central Lakes Conference meet.
