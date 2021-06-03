PARK RAPIDS — The Fergus Falls boys’ golf team qualified for the Section 8A tournament after finishing in the top three at the subsection meet Wednesday at Headwaters Golf Club.
The Otters would finish with a team score of 337, while Barnesville (314) and Detroit Lakes (317) took the top two spots.
The Otters were led by freshmen Riley McGovern and Ryan Nelson as each shot an 81. Chance Fazio (86) and Adam Kennedy (89) rounded out the team scoring, while teammates Charlie Fuder (90) and Gavin Goepferd (96) also carded scores.
The three teams will now travel to Bemidji to compete in the section tournament Monday and Tuesday.
