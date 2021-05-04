SARTELL — The Fergus Falls boys’ golf team hit the links at Blackberry Ridge for a Central Lakes Conference meet Monday.
The Otters would finish in fourth out of nine teams at the meet with a score of 340. Brainerd would win the invite with a 315 team score.
Leading the way for Fergus Falls was Gavin Goepfred with an 82. Teammates Ryan Nelson (85), Chance Fazio (86) and Riley McGovern (87) rounded out the team scoring, while Charlie Fuder (90) and Adam Kennedy (98) also competed at the meet.
