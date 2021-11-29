FF boys’ hockey beats DL 4-2 in season opener

DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team opened their season with a road win Saturday against the Detroit Lakes Lakers 4-2. Michael DeBrito, Landon Thacker and Joey Johnson got the Otters off to a blistering start with three early goals in the opening period, the first on a power play followed by two more quick goals — including Johnson’s goal, the first of his varsity career — before the Lakers’ senior Spencer Bergman was gifted with an unexpected surprise when freshman Tommy Suckert blasted one from the blue line which ended up going into the net after bouncing off Bergman’s skate making the score 3-1.
After a scoreless second period the Lakers would light the lamp in the third to come within one of the Otters, 3-2, but Fergus Falls would answer back, closing out all scoring with DeBrito’s second goal of the game for the 4-2 final.
“Our guys did a great job the last eight minutes to bottle them up, slow them down and limit opportunities,” said Otters head coach Mike Donaghue. “Swanny (Ben Swanson) was really good in the net, Michael (DeBrito) had a great game up front and Andrew Johnson was solid at D.”
The Otters will hit the ice again for their home opener Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. against Northern Lakes.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone