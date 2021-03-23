As the buzzer sounded, the Fergus Falls faithful celebrated and the Otter boys’ hockey team skated off the ice with a 3-0 victory over the Alexandria Cardinals in the Section 6A playoffs Tuesday.
The showdown lived up to the hype in the first period as both teams could not get into the net.
After over 20 minutes of scoreless play, the Otters’ Michael DeBrito lit the lamp at 4:11 in the second period off a Landon Thacker pass.
In the final stanza, Fergus Falls clutched onto the one-goal lead but received an insurance goal at 11:40 from Isaac Johnson with assists from Cole Zierden and Matthew Niblock. Alexandria would skate down a man late in the game as a five-minute major gave Fergus Falls a power play. With time dwindling, Johnson would cash in an empty-netter to seal the deal.
Fergus Falls goalie Ben Swanson recorded 33 saves in the game, while the Otters placed 32 shots on net.
The Otters will now travel to take on top-seed Little Falls, a 3-1 winner over Sartell-St.Stephen, in the section championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday.
