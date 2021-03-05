The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team remained on a roll Thursday as the Otters got stronger each period as blanked Central Lakes Conference foe Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-0.
A slow start to the game saw both teams skate through the first period with little action. The Otters struck in the final minute of play in the period as Carter Thielke notched a power-play goal on passes from Kellen Stenstrom and Michael DeBrito to give Fergus Falls a 1-0 lead.
In the second period, the Otters stretched the lead to 3-0 as Isaac Johnson lit the lamp at 4:49 with assists going to Matthew Niblock and Thielke. Midway through the period, Isaac Young scored his first goal of the game as his power-play goal was setup by Ian Richards and DeBrito.
In the final stanza, the Otters put the game out of reach starting with Young’s second goal on yet another power play made it 4-0, assisted by Richards and Cole Zierden. DeBrito made it four power-play goals as he scored at 4:37 on passes from Thielke and Zierden. Thielke ended all scoring in the game as he scored his second of the game on an even-strength goal with passes from DeBrito and Richards.
Fergus Falls goalie Ben Swanson recorded 19 saves, while the Otters placed 40 shots on the Storm’s net.
The win marks a record-setting 12th consecutive win for the Otters.
The Otters will continue down the road as they take on the Crookston Pirates at 3 p.m. Saturday.
