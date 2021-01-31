The Fergus Falls boys' hockey team skated to its second consecutive shutout Saturday as the Otters topped the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 5-0.
Neither team could get on the scoreboard in the first period, but the Otters would use two power-play opportunities in the second period to produce a 3-0 lead. Isaac Young would break the scoreless tie with a goal at 10:18 off assists from Michael DeBrito and Colton Partain. DeBrito would record a power-play goal with assists from Young and Carter Thielke. Thielke notched the second power-play goal of the period with passes from Cole Zierden and Young.
In the third, Isaac and Andrew Johnson each tallied a goal. Isaac lit the lamp 25 seconds into the period on a Partain pass, while Andrew ripped in the third power-play goal on assists from Matthew Niblock and Zierden.
Fergus Falls goalie Ben Swanson turned away 11 shots on net, while the Otter pelted the Wolverine net with 48.
The Otters will welcome in St. Cloud Tech/Apollo for a Central Lakes Conference game at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
